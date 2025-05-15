NATIONAL

Maryam announces Metrobus for Faisalabad, seals petrol pump in Kamoke

Faisalabad Metrobus plan announced, petrol pump sealed in Kamoke after surprise inspection

By News Desk

Lahore: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced plans for a metrobus service and electric buses in Faisalabad, aiming to launch the metrobus next year. She revealed a comprehensive development plan modeled after Lahore, covering Faisalabad and nearby cities and villages to be transformed into model communities.

At a scholarship ceremony at GC University Faisalabad, Maryam credited national unity and the armed forces for recent military successes, including downing enemy jets with Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighters. She recalled Nawaz Sharif’s 1998 nuclear tests despite international pressure.

During a surprise inspection in Kamoke, Gujranwala, she sealed a petrol pump caught under-measuring fuel. Maryam also reviewed sanitation efforts under the Clean Punjab campaign, ordering daily waste collection and strict action against violations. Ahead of monsoon, she directed officials to clean drainage and repair sewer covers.

The chief minister further ordered renovation and improved lighting of the Kasoki Road underpass and instructed authorities to remove all encroachments from public areas.

Previous article
Punjab govt accepts Kamran Lashari’s resignation as WCLA chief following LHC directive
Next article
Four women drown, infant missing as car plunges into Jhelum Canal
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw May 2025: Full Results and Winners List

The Rs1500 Prize Bond draw took place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10 a.m. PST at the National Savings Centre in Karachi. The...

Rs100 Prize Bond Draw May 2025: Top Winners and Full Results

PPP rally in Quetta hit by grenade attack, multiple casualties reported

Four women drown, infant missing as car plunges into Jhelum Canal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.