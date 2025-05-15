Maryam announces Metrobus for Faisalabad, seals petrol pump in Kamoke

Lahore: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced plans for a metrobus service and electric buses in Faisalabad, aiming to launch the metrobus next year. She revealed a comprehensive development plan modeled after Lahore, covering Faisalabad and nearby cities and villages to be transformed into model communities.

At a scholarship ceremony at GC University Faisalabad, Maryam credited national unity and the armed forces for recent military successes, including downing enemy jets with Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighters. She recalled Nawaz Sharif’s 1998 nuclear tests despite international pressure.

During a surprise inspection in Kamoke, Gujranwala, she sealed a petrol pump caught under-measuring fuel. Maryam also reviewed sanitation efforts under the Clean Punjab campaign, ordering daily waste collection and strict action against violations. Ahead of monsoon, she directed officials to clean drainage and repair sewer covers.

The chief minister further ordered renovation and improved lighting of the Kasoki Road underpass and instructed authorities to remove all encroachments from public areas.