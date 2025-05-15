History to testify how Pakistan’s defenders decimated India’s dastardly aggression: PM

PM Shehbaz states Pakistan’s military and soldiers had dealt a severe psychological blow to India

Premier lauds ‘exceptional bravery, professionalism’ of troops during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos

Ready for war and peace, choice is yours, Prime Minster tells New Delhi

Says India ‘deliberately evaded’ the path of taking up Pakistan’s offer for neutral investigations into Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD/PASRUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the “exceptional bravery and professionalism” during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, saying the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, fortified by the unwavering resolve of the nation, defended the motherland in a heroic manner and dealt a decisive blow to the adversary’s dastardly aggression, state media reported.

“History will eternally record, how within few hours, Pakistan’s defenders extinguished India’s unprovoked aggression with unmatched precision and resolve,” the premier declared, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a visit to the frontline areas of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos during the ongoing Marka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth), reaffirming his support and solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan.

During his visit to the Pasrur Garrison near Sialkot, the prime minister met with officers and soldiers actively participating in the military operation, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The PM praised their unwavering dedication and valor in defending the nation’s sovereignty.

The prime minister was flanked by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, federal ministers – Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Corps Commander Gujranwala, and other senior civil and military officials, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

In a show of continued support for all branches of the military, the prime minister is scheduled to visit various air bases and naval bases in the coming days to meet with personnel from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

Addressing troops, PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan’s military and soldiers had dealt a severe psychological blow to India, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The enemy, which is bigger than us, took pride that it has billions worth of military equipment. You have turned their arrogance to dust and dealt a lethal blow,” he said while addressing soldiers at Pasrur Cantonment.

“India used to think Pakistan was way behind in conventional warfare, but the way you have fought this war proves that we are competitive in traditional and technical warfare,” he lauded.

The Premier said it was up to India to choose war or peace in relations with Pakistan.

“We are ready for war and peace. Choice is yours,” he asserted.

PM Shehbaz also warned India from stopping water flow after it held the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance. “If you stop our water, then it is the red line. Water is our right. The brave, valiant forces will fight for our right,” he declared.

The prime minister said the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and then talks will be held on trade. He said trade talks cannot be held in isolation but rather through a comprehensive dialogue.

He said Pakistan has called for a complete and partial investigation into the Pahalgam attack and agreed to fully cooperate, but India responded by attacking in the dark of night and received a befitting reply.

PM Shehbaz said India attacked Pakistan’s water resources at Neelum Jhelum, but the government showed restraint. He said the armed forces have the ability to destroy India’s Baglihar and other water projects.

‘New Delhi deliberately evaded path of neutral investigations’

PM Shehbaz has said India “deliberately evaded” the path of taking up Pakistan’s offer for neutral investigations into the Pahalgam incident.

“They had nothing to prove and based on a false pretext and bloated arrogance and ego, launched the offensive, for which it has got a very befitting response,” the premier said.

He said India’s “blatant aggression” against innocent civilians, resulting in the deaths of children, women and the elderly while calling them terrorists, was “utterly shameful” and against all international laws, norms and morality.