Four women drown, infant missing as car plunges into Jhelum Canal

GUJRAT: Four women belonging to the same family drowned after their car fell into the Upper Jhelum Canal near Sara-i-Alamgir along Mandi Bahauddin road on Wednesday following a tyre burst.

The family was traveling from Jhelum to Rasul town in Mandi Bahauddin district to attend a funeral when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst, causing the car to plunge into the canal.

Ayesha Arif, aged 40, managed to escape the car and swim to safety, but the remaining family members were trapped and drowned. The women who lost their lives have been identified as Sumaira Saqib, Naghma Bibi (42), Shahid Ayub (50), and Atiya Khalid (20). A seven-year-old girl named Anabia remains missing.

Rescue 1122 teams recovered the bodies and the car from the canal and transported the victims to Sara-i-Alamgir Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where the women were pronounced dead.

Authorities continue searching for the missing child.