PSL Resumes on May 17 with Revised Schedule Following Suspension

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the revised schedule for the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, which will resume on May 17 and conclude with the final on May 25 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The PSL was temporarily halted on May 8 due to a drone attack near Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a consequence of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

In light of the conflict, the PCB had initially postponed the league, with all 37 foreign players returning to their home countries on chartered flights. With a ceasefire now in place, the league has been rescheduled. The remaining four group-stage matches will be played in Rawalpindi, while the playoffs and final will take place in Lahore.

According to the revised schedule, Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings on May 17 in Rawalpindi. This crucial match will determine if Karachi secures a spot in the playoffs. The next day, table-toppers Quetta Gladiators, already qualified with 13 points, will play Multan Sultans, followed by a game between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The final group-stage match on May 19 will see Islamabad United take on Karachi Kings.

The remainder of the tournament, including the Qualifiers, Eliminator, and final, will be played in Lahore, with the final match on May 25. The scheduling changes will also impact the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s series against Pakistan, as the first T20 International was initially set for May 25 in Faisalabad.

While Karachi Kings’ captain David Warner has confirmed his return, reports suggest that some foreign players, particularly from New Zealand, remain hesitant to return despite increased security measures.

The rescheduling of the PSL follows similar disruptions in the Indian Premier League, which also resumes on May 17 after a pause due to the conflict.