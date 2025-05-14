President Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s dialogue policy for resolving disputes

‘Brotherhood’ between Ankara and Islamabad, a rare blessing, one of the most beautiful examples of true friendship: Turkiye’s president

Reiterates Turkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan ‘in both good times and bad’

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan’s prudent policy that prioritized dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes.

“We highly appreciate the prudent, patient policy of the Pakistani state that prioritizes dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes,” Erdogan wrote on X, responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s post, in which he praised Turkiye’s role in promoting peace in South Asia.

He said that Ankara attached “great importance” to Pakistan’s peace, stability and prosperity.

Erdogan said that the “brotherhood” between Ankara and Islamabad, “which is a rare blessing for only a few nations in the world,” was “one of the most beautiful examples of true friendship.”

Extending “heartfelt greetings” to the Pakistanis, the Turkish leader expressed Turkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan “in both good times and bad.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz had thanked President Erdogan for his strong support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is proud of its long-standing, time-tested, and abiding fraternal ties with Turkiye that have grown stronger with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for His Excellency’s constructive role and concerted efforts in promoting peace in South Asia,” the prime minister wrote on X, commenting on President Erdogan’s earlier comments before the cabinet meeting he chaired on Tuesday.

At the cabinet meeting, he hailed the recently declared ceasefire between Pakistan and India, urging both sides to avoid further provocations moving forward.

“We took a very clear stance both on the heinous terrorist attack in (Indian-administered) Jammu and Kashmir and on the missile strikes targeting Pakistan. While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels,” he said.

He expressed hope that the calm achieved via the ceasefire will also help facilitate the resolution of all other issues between the two nations, especially the water dispute.