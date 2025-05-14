Meghan and Prince Harry Receive Disappointing News Amid Reconciliation Remarks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received concerning news from the UK, with their public favorability taking a hit amidst the Duke’s recent comments about reconciliation with the royal family. Royal expert Richard Palmer shared the latest findings from a YouGov poll, conducted in May 2025, revealing that both Meghan and Harry’s popularity has significantly declined. In a tweet, Palmer noted, “Meghan’s popularity with the British public has fallen to the lowest level since YouGov began tracking it in 2017, and Harry’s is at its lowest since early 2023.”

Meghan’s popularity with the British public has fallen to the lowest level since @yougov started tracking it in 2017 and Harry’s it at its lowest since early 2023. Some troubling results for the Sussexes after that interview. The monarchy’s still popular. https://t.co/76bWpxrkV1 pic.twitter.com/0ixPADIHx8 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 14, 2025

The poll results are especially troubling for the Sussexes, as Meghan’s popularity continues to plummet, with only 20% of respondents holding a positive opinion of her. In stark contrast, 65% view her negatively. These figures reflect a steady decline, as Meghan’s approval rating has been at its lowest since the survey began.

While the couple’s popularity among younger Brits (ages 18-24) is more neutral, they remain highly unpopular among older generations, with between 81% and 86% of people aged 65 and older viewing them unfavorably.

Photo: Shutterstock

The survey results come on the heels of Prince Harry’s emotional BBC interview earlier this month, in which he expressed his hopes for reconciliation with the royal family. Despite these heartfelt remarks, it appears that the Sussexes’ relationship with the public continues to sour, with many Britons still skeptical of their intentions.

The survey results highlight a growing divide in public opinion, with the monarchy still retaining overall favorability while the Sussexes struggle to regain the public’s trust.