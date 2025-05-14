Mandatory drug test bill for schools tabled in NA as 13 others referred to committees

Bill proposes students testing require parental consent; confirmed cases may face educational or legal action

NA passes two private members’ bills with a majority vote

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two private members’ bills with a majority vote and referred 13 legislations to relevant committees while the Anti-Narcotics (Amendment) Bill 2020, was also tabled in the house to curb drug use in educational institutions.

The approved bills are, the International Examination Board Bill, 2024 and The Ghurki Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2024.

Both bills had been reviewed and approved by the relevant committees before being presented in the House. The bills were passed clause by clause.

Meanwhile, the House referred as many as 13 private members’ bills to the relevant standing committees for detailed consideration and consultation.

The bills introduced included, The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Parliamentary Budget Office Bill, 2025, The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Al Musaddiq Institute of Higher Education Bill, 2025, The Civil Servants

(Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Toll Plaza Rationalization and Equity Bill, 2025, The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Rawal International University, Islamabad Bill, 2025, The Pakistan General Cosmetics (Repeal) Bill, 2025 and Trade Organizations Act, 2013 [The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2025], s [The Wah Institute of Modern Sciences, Wah Cantt Bill, 2025].

Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Baghoor on Tuesday said the government had conducted a high-level meeting in February 2025 to address the issue of damaged fencing on Motorways.

He was responding to a calling attention notice raised by the MNA Ms Asiya Naz Tanoli in the National Assembly regarding the deteriorating condition of safety fencing along the country’s motorways and national highways, warning that the poor infrastructure poses a significant risk of accidents.

Mr Baghoor further said “Previously, the condition of fencing was not satisfactory, but we have now taken concrete actions. On the M-1 Motorway, for example, 100 percent of the fencing repair work has been completed in the targeted area,” said the Parliamentary Secretary.

In response to the question, he added that sufficient funds have been allocated for the repair and maintenance of the Lahore-Islamabad M-2 Motorway.

“We have already completed work on most sections. Now, only selected areas on the M-2 and M-9 motorways remain. Around 30 percent of the work in these remaining sections is expected to be completed within the next six months,” he added.

Meanwhile, MNA Sehar Kamran tabled the Anti-Narcotics (Amendment) Bill 2020, to make drug use among students a punishable offence and linking university admissions to mandatory drug testing.

It further recommends that drug awareness campaigns be conducted in schools, colleges, and universities, with institutions required to notify parents of any suspected drug use.

Under the proposed law, medical testing for suspected students would be only be allowed with parental consent, and educational and legal action could follow in confirmed cases.

The bill also suggests revising the curriculum to include drug awareness content and calls for specialised training to educate students on the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The legislation outlines responsibilities for parents, teachers, and students in combating drug use and includes provisions for counselling and rehabilitation services for affected individuals.

It also mandates strict action against drug suppliers operating near educational campuses.

According to the bill, the primary objective is to safeguard students from addiction and ensure a healthier, more secure academic environment that supports their future development.

The move toward stricter legislation builds on efforts was initiated a few years ago to address drug abuse in academic settings.