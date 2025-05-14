Imran khan’s sons call for international pressure to secure father’s release

KARACHI: In a rare public appearance, Suleman and Qasim Khan, the sons of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, have expressed concern over their father’s continued imprisonment and the lack of proper legal progress in his case. Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving a sentence in the 190 million-pound corruption case and facing additional charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to protests on May 9, 2023.

In an interview with influencer Mario Nawfal, Suleman, 28, and Qasim, 26, shared their frustrations with the conditions surrounding their father’s detention. This marks the first time the brothers have spoken publicly about their father’s situation. They revealed that, despite a court ruling in November 2023 for weekly phone calls with their father, these communications have been irregular and limited in duration.

The brothers explained that the calls were often scheduled at inconvenient times, with only one or two conversations happening every few months. “We’ve exhausted all other options,” Suleman said, adding that their attempts through legal channels had yielded little progress. “It seems to have gone quiet in the international media, and we’re still struggling to get any substantial results.”

The brothers have now turned to international pressure, calling on the global community to intervene in what they described as inhumane conditions their father is enduring. “The authorities are not giving him basic human rights,” they stated, emphasizing the need for global attention and action. They also expressed gratitude for the support shown by figures such as US official Richard Grenell, though they clarified they had not been in direct contact with him.

Suleman and Qasim urged governments that support free speech and democracy to join the call for Imran Khan’s release. They also expressed a desire to engage with former US President Donald Trump, hoping his influence could assist in drawing attention to the issue. “We’d love to speak to Trump or find a way for him to help,” Qasim added.

Despite their public stance, the brothers stressed they do not intend to become involved in politics, noting they had sought permission from their father before speaking out.