Citizens place full-page ad in newspaper requesting meeting with Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: In an unprecedented move, a group of concerned citizens placed a full-page advertisement in a local newspaper, formally requesting a meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The ad, published on the front page, expressed their desire to discuss critical issues affecting the community and the country, urging Sharif to address their concerns personally.

The citizens, including activists, local leaders, and residents from various sectors, emphasized the importance of direct dialogue with the political leader, hoping for constructive conversations about economic, social, and political challenges.

The ad did not specify the exact matters they wished to discuss, but it highlighted the urgency of addressing issues they felt had been neglected. While the move has stirred considerable attention, it remains to be seen whether Nawaz Sharif will respond to this call for a personal meeting.