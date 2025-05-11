NATIONAL

Videos released of Indian military installations destroyed in operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos”

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has released videos showing the destruction caused during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, with visuals capturing thick smoke, intense fires, and the complete demolition of several Indian military targets.

According to security sources, the Pakistan Army struck key enemy positions along multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC).

The operation was marked by loud chants of “Allahu Akbar” as Pakistani soldiers carried out the strikes with bravery, precision, and a strong sense of duty.

The footage highlights the scale of the damage, showing large plumes of smoke and burning buildings at the targeted sites.

These videos not only confirm the enemy’s losses but also reinforce public trust in the Armed Forces’ ability to defend the country. Equipped with modern weapons and a firm resolve, Pakistan’s troops have once again proven they are ready to respond to any act of aggression with full force.

 

Previous article
Indian Army admits damage to 26 defence installations, airbases in Pakistani strikes
Next article
Pakistan, India DGMOs establish hotline contact
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan decimates India’s S-400 air defence system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder jets on early Saturday morning destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur using hypersonic missiles. The S-400,...

Tom Cruise Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Amid Ana De Armas Dating Rumors

Pakistan, India agree to full, immediate ceasefire, de-escalation

Prince William Vows to Protect His Children Amid Royal Transition And Escalating Family Tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.