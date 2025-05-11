Pakistan, India DGMOs establish hotline contact

ISLAMABAD: The directors general of military operations of Pakistan and India have established a contact hotline amid the simmer border conflict.

The development came after Pakistan military launched and destroyed multiple defence sites inside India.

During the hotline contact, the Pakistani DGMO informed his Indian counterpart about his country’s aggression.

Indian media has also confirmed the hotline contact.

Earlier, Pakistan and Indian directors general military operations (DGMOs) spoke through hotline on April 29.

The two military leaders discussed ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC)The DGMOs established contact to discuss violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Security sources revealed that on the night between April 29 and 30, India violated the ceasefire on the LoC and carried out unprovoked firing in the Kayani and Mandal sectors.