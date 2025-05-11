Pakistan destroys India’s BrahMos stockpile, airbases in ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

KARACHI: Pakistan has initiated retaliatory action in response to the ongoing Indian aggression in the wee hours of Saturday, according to security sources. The operation has been officially named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

As part of the operation, all bases identified as launch points for attacks on Pakistani civilians and mosques are being specifically targeted. Multiple strategic targets are being engaged simultaneously as the operation progresses, security sources confirmed.

They stated that Pakistan launched its Al-Fatah missile as part of the ongoing retaliatory operation, naming it in honour of the Pakistani children who lost their lives in recent Indian aggression.

They added that Pakistan has neither forgotten nor will ever forget the sacrifice of these innocent children, who were martyred during cross-border attacks by Indian forces earlier this week.

According to security sources, multiple Indian targets have been struck using Pakistan’s Fatah-1 missile system, with new footage of one such strike now publicly released as part of the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, Pakistani drones have been conducting surveillance flights over Delhi and Indian Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat for the past three hours as part of ongoing operational activity.

In a major development, a military intelligence training facility in Rajouri—used to coordinate and train operatives for terrorism inside Pakistan—has been destroyed in the ongoing operation, security sources said.

Moreover, India’s Akhnoor Aviation Base and Bathinda Airfield have been destroyed, sources confirmed. India’s Sirsa Airfield has also been destroyed, with Indian media itself confirming the damage sustained in the strike, they added.

Additionally, an Indian artillery gun position in Dehrangyari was also destroyed as part of the ongoing operation. Security sources further confirmed that a BrahMos missile storage site in Nagrota was also successfully targeted, with reports indicating heavy losses on the Indian side.

Earlier, Pakistan destroyed a BrahMos missile storage site in the Beas area, which was reportedly used to launch missiles at Pakistan. In addition, the Udhampur Airbase has been destroyed, and the airfield in Pathankot has also been rendered non-operational, sources confirmed.

In the ongoing operation, India’s brigade headquarters at G-Top was also destroyed, security sources confirmed. Additionally, the supply depot in Uri was successfully targeted and destroyed, further disrupting Indian military logistics, sources added.

Adampur Airfield—identified as the launch site for missiles fired at Sikh-populated areas in Amritsar, as well as at targets in Pakistan and Afghanistan—was destroyed in the ongoing retaliatory strikes, according to security sources.

Security officials stated that multiple high-value targets are being engaged, and significant damage has been inflicted on enemy positions.

Pakistan’s political and military leadership has warned that if India carries out further actions in response to Pakistan’s retaliation, high-value targets will be struck.

In the event of a counterattack, India’s economic assets will also be targeted, they maintained, adding, India has been cautioned that any further provocation will lead to severe consequences.

Meanwhile, widespread power outages have been reported across India as darkness spread over large parts of the country. According to security sources, a cyberattack has disabled nearly 70% of India’s power grid infrastructure, significantly disrupting electricity supply.