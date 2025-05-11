The theme for 2025 by The International Council of Nurses (ICN) shows how nurses contribute crucially to all economies.

The complexities of contemporary life are deeply intertwined with global issues such as economic stability, legal frameworks, and public health challenges, particularly in the context of epidemics and natural disasters. The current era is shaped by intense economic competition, technological progress, and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Nations that fall behind in these areas may risk their sovereignty and become overly dependent on external assistance. Fortunately, collaboration among developed nations is often aimed at addressing these challenges, especially in public health management and the promotion of beneficial technologies. The nursing profession is critically affected by these global dynamics, as it serves as the foundation of the healthcare sector, intertwining economic, workforce, and technological elements.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN), established in 1899, plays a pivotal role in uniting nurses globally through shared principles. It represents nursing associations from over 130 countries and focuses on enhancing the nursing profession, protecting nurses’ rights, advancing global health, and elevating nursing education standards. The ICN organizes International Nurses Day every May 12, marking Florence Nightingale’s birth anniversary with yearly themes that reflect current global health challenges and nursing needs. The theme for 2025, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies,” highlights the importance of investment in nurses’ health and well-being as crucial for strengthening health systems and national economies.

Dr. Pamela Cipriano, ICN President, emphasizes the need to address the multifaceted challenges nurses face, including physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The ICN plans to release a comprehensive report focused on providing evidence-based solutions to enhance nurses’ health and improve workplace safety and overall environments conducive to their well-being. However, realizing the theme’s objectives, especially in countries like Pakistan, necessitates tackling associated challenges with a proactive approach.

Despite these alarming challenges, a concerted effort by the government, nursing institutions, and society to prioritize the well-being of nurses can yield a significant bonus. Investing in nurses’ physical and mental health can lead to improved patient care, enhanced workplace productivity, and greater interest in the nursing profession among future generations. Embracing this theme can pave the way for a brighter future for Pakistan’s health sector and overall economy.

For many years, Pakistan’s nursing profession has been systematically neglected. At the institutional, social, professional, and financial levels, nurses face a variety of difficulties.

Most of the time health care workers have to use outdated equipment, lack personal protective equipment and have insufficient basic facilities, exposing both themselves and patients to unnecessary health risks. Nurses standing obstacles is lack of resources. Insufficient funding for government hospitals and medical facilities is reflected as one of the most bothersome problems to face the nursing profession.

Also an inadequate shift system has frequently led to nurses working without break, with a resultant poor performance and low morale, and ill health. The problem of low wages and benefits is combined with patient demand so that the workload is left to the device of individual nurses. The lack of fixed working hours takes heavy physical and emotional toll on nurses. Nearly all hospitals have very few nurses compared to the standard criterion.

Socially, nurses in the Pakistani context are often deprived of the respect and dignity commensurate with their noble profession. Female nurses, in particular, face different forms of prejudice, which further wears down their morale. The mental health of nurses is an area that is basically overlooked. Nurses routinely come across profound emotional distress stemming from patient suffering and mortality, and the challenges of balancing familial and professional responsibilities. However, they lack access to adequate support systems or counseling services.

