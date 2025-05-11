NATIONAL

Indian Army admits damage to 26 defence installations, airbases in Pakistani strikes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Indian military has admitted that Pakistan’s retaliatory airstrikes caused significant damage to multiple defence installations and airbases across India.

During a press conference in New Delhi with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, senior Indian military officers Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that Pakistan targeted 26 strategic locations using jets, missiles, and drones.

They acknowledged that Pakistan used high-speed missiles in the strikes, damaging several Indian airbases, including one in Punjab. Other airbases, including those in Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot, also suffered structural and operational damage. They further confirmed that Pakistan employed long-range weapons and drones in the coordinated attacks.

A report by the Times of India cited Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army Signal Corps as admitting that assets and personnel at five airbases were impacted by Pakistan’s precision strikes. She confirmed that airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda were among the key targets hit, resulting in considerable losses.

During the press conference, both Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh expressed reluctance to engage in further conflict, stating: “We do not seek further escalation with the Pakistan Army or Air Force.”

Experts noted the visibly distressed expressions and body language of the Indian officials during the press conference, suggesting an attempt to downplay the full scale of the damage. Their statement calling for de-escalation was seen as a clear admission of Indian defeat and humiliation in the face of Pakistan’s decisive response.

Previous article
PM engages political leaders amid rising tensions with India; hails military response
Next article
Videos released of Indian military installations destroyed in operation “Bunyan-al-Marsoos”
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan decimates India’s S-400 air defence system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder jets on early Saturday morning destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur using hypersonic missiles. The S-400,...

Tom Cruise Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Amid Ana De Armas Dating Rumors

Pakistan, India agree to full, immediate ceasefire, de-escalation

Prince William Vows to Protect His Children Amid Royal Transition And Escalating Family Tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.