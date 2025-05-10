Trump urges de-escalation of Pakistan-India conflict as tensions rise

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has called for the immediate de-escalation of the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and India, the White House announced on Friday. The statement from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized Trump’s desire for the situation to calm down as quickly as possible, despite the intensifying military actions following India’s strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor earlier this week.

Leavitt explained that President Trump is aware of the longstanding tensions between Pakistan and India, which have existed for decades, long before his administration took office. She added that both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security advisor have been actively involved in efforts to bring the conflict to an end.

The White House spokesperson also mentioned that Trump maintains good relationships with the leaders of both countries and that Rubio has been in constant communication with them, advocating for peace and resolution.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During these discussions, Rubio highlighted the urgency of de-escalating the conflict to prevent further violence.