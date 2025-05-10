Tom Hardy Opens Up About Life-Changing Health Problems That ‘Will Not Get Better’

Tom Hardy, the acclaimed actor known for his action-packed roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Venom, has spoken openly about his ongoing health battles in a revealing interview with Esquire. Despite his rugged appearance and tough-guy persona, Hardy, 47, has been dealing with a series of physical ailments that have impacted his day-to-day life.

In the interview, Hardy disclosed a number of health issues, some of which have been long-standing. “I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well,” he shared. Hardy also mentioned dealing with plantar fasciitis, a condition affecting the feet, and a pulled tendon in his hip. “It’s all falling to bits now, and it’s not going to get better,” Hardy admitted, reflecting on the toll his body has taken over the years.

Despite the challenges, the actor isn’t giving up on finding solutions. Hardy has explored various medical treatments, including stem cell therapies, as potential options to help with his recovery. “Probably, yeah. I think if it comes down to the wire and it seems the sensible thing to do, and I take advice,” he said when asked about considering stem cell treatments.

Known for being private, Hardy rarely discusses his personal life, but he made an exception when it comes to his family. Hardy is married to actress Charlotte Riley, and together, they have two children. The couple has kept their family life largely out of the public eye, but Hardy has previously shared that fatherhood has given him a new sense of purpose. They married in 2014, and their first child was born in 2015, with their second arriving in 2019.

The family initially resided in Richmond, London, before relocating to Surrey in 2018. Reflecting on this move, Hardy described it as “the best they ever made.” During the COVID-19 lockdown, Hardy explained that spending more time with his family helped him reassess his life priorities, emphasizing, “If you’ve got a roof over your head and a bed underneath you and food in the fridge, how much is enough? Because it’s not a dress rehearsal, life, is it? It’s going out live. This is one-time.”

Despite being private about many aspects of his life, Hardy opened up about the way fatherhood has shaped his perspective on his career and well-being. “Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life,” he shared in a previous interview.

As Hardy continues to manage his health issues, it’s clear that his family remains his top priority, guiding him as he navigates both personal and professional challenges.