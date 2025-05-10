Putin vows Russia will win in Ukraine

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin vowed on Friday that Russia would win in Ukraine as the Soviet Union had in World War II, as he sought to rally support at a Moscow military parade put on before key allies.

Putin sat with China’s President Xi Jinping watching a procession of thousands of troops — some of whom fought in Ukraine — and an array of weapons including new tanks and drones to mark the defeat of the Nazis 80 years ago.

More than two dozen world leaders were in Moscow for the occasion.

Since launching the Ukraine offensive in 2022, Putin has drawn parallels between the Soviet war effort and his own military campaign that has killed many thousands and seen Moscow occupy a fifth of its neighbour.

“The whole country, society and people support the participants of the special military operation,” Putin said, addressing the parade.

“We are proud of their bravery and determination, of the fortitude that has always brought us only victory,” he added.

The ex-KGB spy, who has led the country for 25 years, said: “Russia has been and will remain an indestructible barrier against Nazism, Russophobia and anti-Semitism.”

Moscow claims it launched its offensive to “de-Nazify” Ukraine — narratives rejected by Kyiv, the West and independent experts.

At home, Russia has banned criticism of its offensive and hundreds of thousands of Russians have fled their country.

Security was tight ahead of the parade, with Moscow fearing it could be targeted by Ukraine.

Snipers were positioned on a luxury shopping mall that runs alongside Red Square and mobile internet was jammed.

“Russia! Russia!” crowds chanted as Putin walked in front of the stands, escorted by bodyguards.

Around 1,500 troops that had fought in Ukraine were among 11,000 marching on Red Square, state media reported.

The parade also featured military hardware, including attack drones for the first time and more tanks than in previous years.

After the procession, Putin greeted heavily decorated North Korean commanders who led Pyongyang’s forces that helped Russia recapture its western Kursk region from Ukraine.

“All the best to you and all your troops,” Putin said.