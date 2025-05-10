Press Club of India slams media bans as assault on press freedom

NEW DELHI: The Press Club of India (PCI) has strongly condemned the ongoing crackdown on journalists and independent media outlets across India, calling the recent bans a direct assault on press freedom.

The PCI issued a statement denouncing the blocking of the website of independent news platform The Wire. The statement termed the action a grave attack on the freedom of the press in India. “We, the undersigned journalists’ organisations, express deep concern over any government action that stifles independent media like The Wire,” it read.

The Wire, in its official response, stated that attempts to access its website now return a message: “The government of India has blocked access to thewire.in across India.”

Following the recent Pahalgam incident, Kashmiri journalist Hilal Mir was arrested by Indian authorities over a social media post. In addition, the accounts of BBC Urdu, several Kashmir-based media portals, and independent outlet Maktoob Media have been blocked.

The PCI criticized these actions, noting that social media platform X (formerly Twitter) failed to provide clear reasons for the bans, violating basic principles of transparency and accountability. The statement stressed that such measures unfairly target media organizations and individuals.

Calling the bans arbitrary, the PCI demanded their immediate reversal, emphasizing that such crackdowns run counter to the principles of press freedom and undermine public interest.

“We strongly urge the government to act with transparency and allow journalists and media organisations to operate without restriction,” the statement concluded.