Pakistan determined to defend its sovereignty, integrity, PM tells Saudi FM

Says Indian uncalled-for provocation seriously endangered regional peace and stability

Saudi FM reiterates KSA’s call for de-escalation, peaceful resolution of all disputes between Pakistan and India

Dar praises Saudi’s diplomatic efforts for promoting peace in region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the diplomatic efforts of Saudi Arabia to de-escalate the prevailing situation and bring peace in the South Asia, while strongly condemning India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan.

He was talking to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Adel Al-Jubeir, who called on him after arrival in Islamabad on Friday.

During the, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and respects to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the Prime Minister strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the martyrdom of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.

He stressed that India’s unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression had violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously endangered regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, who had demonstrated exemplary commitment and courage in the defence of the nation, against the enemy’s nefarious advances.

He said Pakistan is fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

On the occasion, the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious civilian lives.

He said Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia, and reiterated his country’s call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia brotherly relations, and appreciated the Saudi Arabia’s steadfast and unwavering support to Pakistan through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, the White House said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in constant contact with the leaders of both India and Pakistan as tensions continue to escalate between the two countries, Reuters reports.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, speaking to reporters at a briefing, reiterated that US President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict de-escalate.

On the other hand, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on the evolving regional situation.

The deputy PM expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s constructive diplomatic efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the time-tested and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dar briefs Turkish FM on India’s illegal, unprovoked attacks on civilians

Earlier, FM Dar briefed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about the deteriorating regional situation and India’s “continued illegal and unprovoked attacks” on mosques, residential areas, and other religious places, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, the foreign office said in a post on X.

In a telephonic conversation between the two ministers, FM Dar reiterated that Pakistan reserved the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity under the UN Charter and international law.

FM Fidan conveyed condolences over the loss of lives and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.