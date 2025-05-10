Pakistan Destroys India’s S-400 Air Defence System in Retaliatory Strike

In a major military development, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has destroyed India’s S-400 air defense system stationed in Adampur, India, using hypersonic missiles. The strike, which took place as part of Pakistan’s ongoing Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the escalating military tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The S-400 system, valued at approximately $1.5 billion, is considered one of India’s most advanced defense assets. Acquired from Russia in 2018, the S-400 is a mobile, long-range surface-to-air missile system designed to target a wide range of aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles, at ranges of up to 400 kilometers. The system’s destruction in Adampur marks a significant blow to India’s air defense capabilities, as this installation was one of the primary sites for India’s deployment of the S-400.

The strike on the S-400 system is just one part of Pakistan’s broader retaliatory operations following a series of Indian missile and airstrikes that targeted civilian areas, including mosques, in Pakistan. These attacks had resulted in the deaths of at least 31 civilians, sparking Pakistan’s decision to launch Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

In addition to taking down the S-400 system, Pakistan’s military also targeted multiple other Indian military installations, including the BrahMos missile storage site in Beas, airfields in Udhampur, Suratgarh, and Pathankot, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari. These coordinated strikes are seen as Pakistan’s response to India’s aggressive actions, which were fueled by tensions stemming from the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India had blamed Pakistan-based elements for the attack, although Pakistan strongly denied the accusations.

The conflict further intensified in early May, with India launching missile strikes on several Pakistani cities, including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Muridke, and Bahawalpur. Pakistan responded with both air and ground operations as part of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Within hours of retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, including four Rafale aircraft. This marked a significant setback for India’s air superiority, with analysts noting the downing of the Rafale jets as a major blow to India’s narrative of regional dominance.

In addition to the airstrikes, Pakistan reported the interception and neutralization of 77 Israeli-made Harop drones launched by India. These drones were brought down using a combination of electronic warfare and conventional air defense systems, and Pakistan’s military has described these drone incursions as part of India’s “desperate and panicked response” to the Pakistani counterattacks.

The escalation comes amid a backdrop of geopolitical tension, with India closing the Wagah land border, revoking Pakistani visas, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan condemned the actions as an “act of war” and responded by sealing the Wagah crossing on its side.

As the situation continues to unfold, Pakistan remains on high alert and has vowed to continue its defensive actions against any further provocation. The international community has expressed concern over the potential for further escalation, with experts warning of the catastrophic consequences of military conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to defending its territory and vowed to retaliate against any further aggression, stating, “We will not get intimidated and will respond with full force.”