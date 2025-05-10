Pak army dedicates Al-Fateh strike to children martyred in Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has dedicated its latest Al-Fateh missile strikes to the memory of innocent children martyred in recent unprovoked Indian attacks on Pakistani soil.

A poignant picture released shows a banner affixed to the missile launch vehicle bearing the names of the martyred children. The message read: “With love from Hawa Bibi, Urooj Zubair, Muhammad bin Zubair, Awaim Zubair, Umar Musa, and Raza.”

These children were killed as a result of unprovoked Indian aggression targeting civilian areas.

“Pakistan has neither forgotten nor will forget the sacrifices of these innocent souls,” said an official.

The latest escalation began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.

Meanwhile, India continued to send drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Noor Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases. However, all assets of the air force remained safe.

Shortly after the attack, the Pakistan army launched its counter-attack in direct response to continuous provocations by India. Many sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base, Rajasthan air base and Brahmos storage site.

Furthermore, Pakistan targeted Udhampur air base with a barrage of three missiles, which were the indigenously developed Fateh-1. Meanwhile, the Pakistan armed forces also destroyed an Indian Army brigade headquarters and the supply depot at Uri. Pakistan also destroyed India’s highly prized S-400 air defense system in Adampur.