No Meeting of National Command Authority Planned, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Confirms

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, has confirmed that there are no plans for a meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) amid heightened tensions with India. In an exclusive statement to ARY News, Asif stated, “There has been no meeting of the National Command Authority, nor is any such meeting scheduled.”

As tensions continue to rise between the two nuclear-armed nations, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister emphasized a readiness to halt any further military actions, contingent on India de-escalating the situation. “If India stops here, we will consider stopping here too,” he remarked during a televised interview.

In a counterpoint, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media in New Delhi, reiterating India’s commitment to de-escalation—provided Pakistan reciprocates. Singh’s comments were made alongside Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Colonel Qureshi acknowledged that Pakistan’s strikes had resulted in damage to equipment and casualties at multiple Indian airbases, including Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda, after Pakistan targeted over 26 sites in India.

Amid this escalating situation, Pakistan initiated retaliatory operations under the codename Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, which focuses on targeting bases used by India to launch strikes against Pakistani civilians and religious sites. Sources within Pakistan’s military confirmed that multiple strategic sites are being targeted simultaneously as part of the ongoing operation.

As part of the retaliation, Pakistan launched its Al-Fatah missile, named in honor of Pakistani children who tragically lost their lives during Indian cross-border aggression. Pakistan’s military stressed that these sacrifices would never be forgotten, with a strong emphasis on the innocent lives lost during India’s recent attacks.

Earlier, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, revealed that India had launched six ballistic missiles from its Adampur airbase in Indian Punjab. While one missile landed near Adampur, the remaining five targeted areas in Amritsar. The incident was described as reckless and dangerously provocative, particularly as it endangered civilian lives, raising concerns about India’s military strategy and operational protocols.

The DG ISPR also challenged India to provide evidence supporting its claims of Pakistani attacks on Indian military sites using drones and missiles. “Pakistan has not used drones or rockets. If India claims otherwise, let it present evidence,” he said, criticizing Indian media for disseminating “fabricated stories.”

As the situation continues to evolve, the Pakistani military remains focused on defending civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and ensuring the security of its territory. Senior military officials, including Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz from the Pakistan Navy, joined the DG ISPR in addressing the ongoing crisis, underscoring the risks posed to regional peace by India’s actions.

The military officials further condemned India’s accusations regarding the Pahalgam attack and warned that India’s continued aggressive actions could destabilize the region, urging for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.