Innocent civilians caught in crossfire as Indian shelling intensifies along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian forces launched unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir’s Hajira and Abbaspur sectors, injuring several civilians and causing significant damage to homes. The shelling, which took place on Thursday night, hit residential areas, leaving locals in a state of panic.

Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of the area, suffered leg injuries, while Muawiya Nawaz lost his leg due to shrapnel. Nawaz described the attack as chaotic, stating, “They fired without warning, and it was utter chaos.” Despite the violence, local residents remain resolute. Rafiq’s nephew expressed the community’s defiance, saying, “Our morale is high. We won’t back down.”

In Abbaspur’s Lasri Mang village, several homes were damaged as a result of the shelling. Local authorities have condemned the attack, and there are growing concerns that the ongoing violence could further escalate tensions in the region.