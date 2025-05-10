NATIONAL

Innocent civilians caught in crossfire as Indian shelling intensifies along LoC

By News Desk

MUZAFFARABAD:  Indian forces launched unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir’s Hajira and Abbaspur sectors, injuring several civilians and causing significant damage to homes. The shelling, which took place on Thursday night, hit residential areas, leaving locals in a state of panic.

Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of the area, suffered leg injuries, while Muawiya Nawaz lost his leg due to shrapnel. Nawaz described the attack as chaotic, stating, “They fired without warning, and it was utter chaos.” Despite the violence, local residents remain resolute. Rafiq’s nephew expressed the community’s defiance, saying, “Our morale is high. We won’t back down.”

In Abbaspur’s Lasri Mang village, several homes were damaged as a result of the shelling. Local authorities have condemned the attack, and there are growing concerns that the ongoing violence could further escalate tensions in the region.

Previous article
Helpline set up to assist Hajj pilgrims amid Pak-India flight disruptions
Next article
Trump urges de-escalation of Pakistan-India conflict as tensions rise
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.