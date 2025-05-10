NATIONAL

Indian media goes silent after Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Indian media, once full of aggressive rhetoric claiming it could “conquer Pakistan in hours,” has now gone quiet following Pakistan’s strong response through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Just days ago, Indian news channels were making bold claims about capturing Karachi Port and overpowering the Pakistani military. However, after Pakistan’s targeted strikes in Pathankot, Jammu, and Poonch, the tone has changed dramatically. Indian outlets are now criticising their own government and military leadership.

Once dominant voices of nationalism are now airing footage of destruction and public anger, reflecting a shift from confidence to concern.

According to a media report, India’s stock market has lost a massive $83 billion, triggering alarm among foreign investors about the country’s economic stability.

