India and Pakistan Agree to Full and Immediate Ceasefire After Intense Military Clashes

After days of escalating military exchanges, a full and immediate ceasefire has been reached between India and Pakistan, marking a significant de-escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The announcement came after intense diplomatic efforts led by the United States, with US President Donald Trump first confirming the ceasefire on Saturday, followed by statements from key officials in both countries.

President Trump shared the news on his Truth Social account, stating that after long negotiations, both nations had agreed to halt all military action. He expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, praising both India and Pakistan for exercising “common sense and great intelligence.”

Following the US President’s announcement, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the development, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, while also emphasizing the country’s readiness to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, also confirmed the ceasefire, acknowledging that both countries had agreed to cease all military actions. He reiterated India’s strong stance on terrorism, emphasizing that India would continue its uncompromising approach to countering terrorism but welcomed the cessation of hostilities for now.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later clarified that the ceasefire extended to all military operations, including land, air, and sea, marking a significant diplomatic breakthrough in efforts to prevent further escalation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had been involved in the intense diplomatic talks over the past 48 hours, confirmed that both countries would begin formal discussions on various issues at a neutral venue. Rubio, along with US Vice President JD Vance, had been engaged with senior leaders from both India and Pakistan, including Prime Ministers Shehbaz Sharif and Narendra Modi, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.



India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025

The ceasefire comes after a sharp escalation in tensions following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 dead. India accused Pakistan-based elements of being responsible for the attack, but Pakistan strongly rejected the allegations, leading to India taking punitive steps, including closing the Wagah border and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan responded by sealing its side of the border and calling India’s actions an “act of war.”

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 10, 2025

In retaliation to Indian airstrikes on May 6-7, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, targeting Indian military installations. Pakistan claimed to have downed five Indian fighter jets, including four Rafale aircraft, marking a significant blow to India’s air dominance. Pakistan also reported the interception of 77 Israeli-made Harop drones, which were neutralized using a combination of electronic and conventional defenses.

With the ceasefire now in place, both sides have agreed to engage in further diplomatic dialogue, with international bodies like the US and G7 countries urging both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and seek peaceful resolutions to their long-standing issues.

The ceasefire represents a critical moment for regional stability and could pave the way for sustained peace efforts between the two nuclear-armed nations.