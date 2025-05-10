Finance Ministry X account hacked amid rising tensions with India

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, it was revealed that the official X account of Pakistan’s Finance Ministry had been hacked overnight. The Finance Ministry spokesperson confirmed the breach and warned that any posts made from the account should be considered fake, as they do not reflect official statements.

Information Technology and Telecom Minister Shiza Fatima also confirmed the hacking incident. She added that the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) had issued an advisory due to the growing cyber threats amidst the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam attack.

The advisory highlights the increasing risks to digital security as tensions rise between the two nuclear-armed nations. Authorities are urging caution as they investigate the breach.