Trump Says Pakistan And India Have Agreed On A ‘Full and Immediate’ Ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a series of high-level talks mediated by the United States. The announcement comes after escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, which had seen military confrontations in recent days.

In his post, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the development, stating, “Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.” He also thanked both nations for their attention to the matter, signaling a hopeful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The ceasefire marks a significant de-escalation in the tense situation, and the role of U.S. mediation has been highlighted as key to bringing both sides to the negotiating table. The international community is watching closely, as the ceasefire could pave the way for further diplomatic engagements aimed at stabilizing relations between India and Pakistan.

This is a developing story…