Celebrations erupt in Rawalpindi after Pakistan Army’s counter-attacks

RAWALPINDI: As soon as news of Pakistan Army’s counter-attacks on the enemy was heard, celebrations were in full swing in Rawalpindi.

Citizens came out on the streets and expressed their unwavering commitment to the Pakistan Army.

The people decided to put aside fear and panic and stand by their protectors, which was demonstrated in different areas of the city, especially in the garrison zone.

A large number of citizens gathered on the main highways and public places and raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army and expressed their love and trust in the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Dozens of people waved the Pakistan Air Force flag near the Noor Khan Air Base and chanted slogans of “Long Live the Pakistan Air Force” while a large crowd of people came out on the streets in the Cantt area and an unprecedented demonstration of national unity was seen.

There was great enthusiasm among the youth. They termed the recent Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos of the Pakistan Army as an act that shattered India’s pride.

The youth expressed happiness over the attacks in which Indian military installations, including Pathankot Air Base, Brahmos Missile Depot, Adampur Air Base and Uri Supply Depot were successfully targeted.

They said these installations were being used for attacks on Pakistani territories, the elimination of which was part of the strategy to effectively stop the enemy’s aggression.

The citizens termed the destruction of India’s latest S-400 air defence system as a manifestation of the professionalism and technological superiority of the Pakistani forces and appreciated the strategy of the military leadership.

They said they salute the courage, sacrifices and professionalism of the Pakistan Army. Slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Army Payandabad’ echoed throughout the city, which is a clear proof that the Pakistani nation stands by its forces in every difficult time.