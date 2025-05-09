NATIONAL

PSL takes respectful pause amid national crisis, following PM’s advice

By Staff Report
Policemen stand guard outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on January 26, 2022, ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League X.

In a statement issued by the PCB, the board said the decision was taken following advice received from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The PCB and its players stood resolutely in solidarity with the families of the martyrs and our security personnel defending the nation,” the statement read.

The board acknowledged the efforts and support of its partners, franchises, participating players, broadcasters, sponsors, and organisers for ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament so far. However, it noted that “cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition.”

The PCB also stated that it had “sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”

