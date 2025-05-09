Fazl unhappy with diplomatic campaign amid cross-party unity against India aggression

JUI-F chief demands govt to inform Parliament about on-going diplomatic efforts

PTI, MQM-P lawmakers pay tribute to military for ‘befitting reply’ to Indian actions

ISLAMABAD:

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s diplomatic campaign over war with India, demanding the government to inform the Parliament about the on-going diplomatic efforts being made to bring the situation under control.

“The youth of madrasas are ready to fight for Pakistan and will stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces against any Indian aggression”, Maulana Fazl declared while taking part in debate in the National Assembly.

The JUI-F asserted that the youth of madrasas would fight India on the frontline, reiterating, “We are with armed forces of Pakistan.”

He stated the Pakistani madrasas had faced international pressure, regretting the government had failed to fulfill its promise in this regard.

Maulana Fazl pointed out, “I don’t know whether Kashmiris will get freedom or not” but only the government and policy-makers know better about it.

He announced that his party will observe May 11 as “Defence of Pakistan Day,” with major rallies planned in Peshawar on May 11 and in Quetta on May 15, calling on the public to show unity.

Fazlur Rehman further pointed out that the government has encouraged young people to register for civil defense, and his party has tasked its Anasar-ul-Islam wing with this responsibility. He praised the role of religious seminary students, noting that they are already defending Pakistan on the frontlines. He called for solidarity across political parties and urged everyone to support the military in protecting the country.

Maulana Fazl said he still doesn’t know the level of war with India because “we are busy in holding telephonic conversations”.

He said that Pakistan should engage China, Iran and Saudi Arabia in this hour of need. He demanded the government to inform him about the on-going diplomatic efforts to bring the situation under control.

Maulana Fazl said they should adopt only one national statement.

Speaking about the situation in Gaza, he said Israel was murdering innocent Palestinians and destroying Gaza completely. He questioned whether Israeli weapons were being used against Pakistan? “We are united and one only for Pakistan and our parliament should play a strong role on this occasion,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, members of the National Assembly representing various political parties voiced strong unity, expressing unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces, calling for national solidarity amid ongoing Indian aggression.

Opening the debate in Parliament, MQM lawmaker Sanjay Parwani accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately sabotaging regional peace. “If India wants war, we are also fully ready,” he stated. “Modi is the biggest terrorist in the world.”

Sadiq Memon, another MNA, condemned the targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces. “I pay tribute to our armed forces,” he said, adding that the Modi-led government was spreading false narratives to malign Pakistan. “Pakistan took a strong and principled stance by offering an international, independent probe into the Pahalgam incident.”

Opposition PTI’s MNA Shahid Khattak stressed the need for unity. “In this situation, we have to demonstrate national solidarity,” he remarked, urging all parties to rise above politics in the face of external threats.

Former National Assembly Speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser echoed the same sentiment. “PTI has always acted as a responsible political party. Today, this house has passed a unanimous resolution,” he noted, praising the military’s “befitting reply” to Indian actions.