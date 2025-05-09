China says Xi, Putin reached consensus on major issues during Moscow visit

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have reached a lot of important new consensus during Xi’s state visit to Russia, a spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters that the two leaders held “in-depth, friendly, and productive” talks in Moscow, exchanging views on bilateral ties and international and regional issues.

At Putin’s invitation, Xi is visiting Russia from May 7 to 10. During the trip, he attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War. The visit is Xi’s 11th trip to Russia, more than to any other country since becoming president.

Lin said that during Xi’s visit, the two heads of state signed a joint statement on further deepening comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, and witnessed the exchange of over 20 bilateral cooperation documents, injecting new imputes into the development of China-Russia relations.

The two leaders also issued a joint statement on global strategic stability, reiterating that the two sides will endeavor to practice true multilateralism and support the central role of the UN and relevant multilateral mechanism. The two sides stressed that nuclear-weapon states should reject Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, address concerns via dialogue and consultations on an equal footing and build confidence to avoid dangerous miscalculations.

“This demonstrates China and Russia’s sense of responsibility as major countries for upholding and enhancing global strategic stability,” Lin said.

Additionally, the two heads of state issued a joint declaration on further strengthening cooperation to uphold the authority of international law, reiterating the two countries’ full commitment to the principles of international law including the United Nations Charter and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and opposition to the abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.

Lin commented that the declaration sent a strong message of resolutely upholding the international order based on international law to the international community.

The spokesperson reiterated Xi’s key statements about China-Russia relations. Xi said that China and Russia are good neighbors and true friends, and that their bilateral relationship doesn’t target any third party and it’s not subject to restrictions from any third party. Xi also stated that the two countries need to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation and enhance solidarity to safeguard true multilateralism and steer global governance towards the right direction.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, Lin reemphasized President Xi’s remarks about upholding the correct historical perspective on WWII.

During Xi’s visit, he said that facing unilateralism, power politics and bullying acts in the world, China and Russia, as two major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, will shoulder responsibilities to uphold the correct historical perspective on WWII, safeguard the authority and standing of the UN, firmly defend the victorious outcome of WWII, resolutely defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and all other developing countries and jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.