China, Russia hold talks on U.S. tariffs and economic cooperation

MOSCOW: Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov in Moscow on Wednesday for in-depth discussions on a range of pressing economic issues.

The two sides discussed the United States’ imposition of so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” implementation of the upgraded China-Russia investment protection agreement and ways to deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Wang reiterated China’s firm opposition to the U.S. government’s unilateral tariff actions and said China has taken firm countermeasures. China recently agreed to have high-level economic and trade talks with the United States in Switzerland. Wang emphasized that China’s position remains consistent: the country will resolutely safeguard its development interests and remains committed to upholding international fairness, justice and the rules-based global trade order.

Wang also highlighted the continued deepening of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He stressed that bilateral economic and trade ties are maintaining strong momentum and called for both sides to fully leverage the upgraded investment protection agreement to build a more transparent and equitable business environment, thereby promoting high-quality development of economic cooperation.

Reshetnikov affirmed that China-Russia cooperation is mutually beneficial, not targeted at any third party, and serves the fundamental interests of both nations. He called for seizing new opportunities to expand two-way investment, deepen industrial collaboration and foster new growth drivers.