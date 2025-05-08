May 9 riots: SC’s CB declares civilians military trial as lawful

In dissenting order, Justices Mandokhail and Afghan set aside convictions of civilians by military courts over May 9 riots, declaring them as “without jurisdiction”.

ISLAMABAD: In a majority decision, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench (CB) on Wednesday declared the trial of civilians in military courts as lawful, setting aside the previous ruling by a five-member bench that had deemed such trials unconstitutional.

According to legal experts, the top court’s verdict is a go-ahead for military trial of civilians involved in the May 9, 2023 riots.

The seven-CB, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, pronounced the 5-2 majority verdict after hearing the government’s appeals.

The bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan also included Justices – Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

On the other hand, Justices Mandokhail and Afghan dissented from the verdict, dismissing the appeals in a separate order and upholding the earlier ruling that declared military trials as null and void.

The ruling was announced by Justice Aminuddin Khan in Courtroom No. 4, with detailed reasons to be announced later. The Supreme Court stated that the verdict would be immediately uploaded to its website.

The CB on Monday had reserved its judgment on appeals challenging the military trials of civilians with Justice Khan stated that a short order will be issued within this week, adding urgency to the high-profile case that has significant constitutional implications.

The case pertains to the military trials and the subsequent sentencing of civilians for their role in attacks on army installations during the riots that followed ex-premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

The 5-2 ruling came as the CB accepted a set of 38 intra-court appeals (ICAs) moved by the federal and provincial gover­nments as well as Shuhada Forum Balochistan, among others, against the widely-praised October 2023 ruling that declared that trying the accused civilians in military courts violated the Constitution.

Justice Aminuddin announced the 10-page short order of the majority ruling. The bench also directed the government to make the necessary amendments in the PAA within 45 days to allow the convicted individuals the right to appeal their sentences before a high court.

That Oct 23, 2023 verdict by a five-member bench — led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justices Munib Akhtar, Yayha Afridi, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha A. Malik — had declared the military trials of civilians as unconstitutional by a majority of 4-1.

While the bench unanimously emphasised that the cases of the May 9 suspects will proceed before criminal courts, the majority ruling had struck down Section 2(1)d(i) and 2(1)(d)(ii) as well as Section 59(4) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

In its verdict on Wednesday, the constitutional bench — formed under the 26th Amendment — restored those sections of the PAA.

Section 2(1)(d)(i) says that those persons not otherwise subject to PAA become subject to the law if they were accused of seducing or attempting to seduce any army officer from his duty or allegiance to the government.

Likewise, Section 2(1)(d)(ii) says individuals could be tried under PAA if they have committed an offence in relation to any work of defence, arsenal, naval, military or air force establishment or station, ship or aircraft or otherwise in relation to the naval, military or air force affairs of Pakistan an offence under the Official Secrets Act 1923.

Section 59(4) says that any person who becomes subject to PAA will liable to be tried under this act.

The short order stated that by a majority of five judges, “ICA no.5/2023 and other connected appeals are allowed and the impugned judgment, dated 23.10.2023, […] is set aside.

“Whereas, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan dismissed the aforesaid intra-court appeals,” it added.

Majority ruling

Detailing the reasons briefly, the majority order stated: “There was, in fact, no question with regard to the suspension of any fundamental right involved within the sphere of influence or realm of Article 233 of the Constitution.”

Recalling the arguments presented by Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, the order noted that 39 military installations, army works/establishments at various places were targeted/attacked “within a span of four to six hours”.

“Peaceful assembly, association, or public demonstration/protest within the bounds and precincts of reasonable restrictions imposed by the law is not prohibited, but without violating or breaking the law, or taking the law in one’s hands,” the ruling stressed.

It noted that the AGP had pointed out that due to the striking down of some sections of the PAA, no action can be taken even against “hardcore criminals and terrorists” involved in attacks on army installations, personnel or civilians, or against “persons accused of espionage or spies of enemy countries”.

Citing the cases of Brig (retired) F. B. Ali, Shahida Zahir Abbasi and District Bar Rawalpindi, the bench noted that the “various provisions were vigorously highlighted by the learned counsel for the appellants to demonstrate” that the right to a fair trial was fully protected under the PAA.

On the right to appeal, the order said that AGP Awan had reiterated that if the CB referred the matter to the government/parliament to amend the law and create a window of an independent right of appeal over and above the one already provided under Section 133-B of the PAA, it would be considered seriously.

Subsequently, the CB referred the matter to the government/parliament for “considering and making necessary amendments/legislation” in the PAA and allied Rules within 45 days to provide an independent right of appeal in the high court against the convictions handed by military courts under Section 2(1)d(i) and 2(1)(d)(ii) read with Section 59(4) of the PAA.

It clarified that individual cases/writ petitions before high courts challenging ATC orders, “allowing the transfer of case/custody of any accused to the military court for trial, shall be decided by such courts on its own merits”.

“In our view, the provisions merely accentuating the right to a fair trial and due process in any statute and its actual application and proper implementation during the trial are two distinct features and situations,” the order stated.

The majority ruling further said: “We, in unison, sensitise the need for legislative changes, which will also be compliant to the requirements laid down under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) for maintaining and preserving the constitutional and societal norms in the existing legal framework.”

Minority ruling disagrees with military trials

In their dissenting order, Justices Mandokhail and Afghan set aside the convictions and sentences awarded to civilians by military courts over the May 9 riots, declaring them as “without jurisdiction”.

The judges observed that the trial of civilians by military courts violated Articles 2A, 9 (security of person), 10 (safeguards as to arrest and detention), 10A (right to fair trial), 19A (right to information), 25 (equality of citizens) and 227(1) (provisions relating to the Holy Quran and Sunnah) of the Constitution, as well as “offends the fundamental principle of independence of judiciary”.

They determined: “The accused under custody shall be treated as under-trial prisoners. Their cases stand transferred to the concerned courts of competent jurisdiction for trial. Upon receipt whereof, the concerned courts should proceed with their trials expeditiously and decide the same at the earliest, in accordance with law.”

The judges were of the opinion that suspects “who have completed/undergone their sentences or have been acquitted of the charge by the court martial or forum of appeal under the PAA shall have the effect of their discharge” under section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The order pointed out that Section 2(1)(d) did not “qualify for exemption from fundamental rights” as it related to “persons not otherwise subject to the PAA (‘Civilians’)”, and hence, cannot be retained as part of the PAA.

“The courts martial comprising of executive, being outside the scope of Article 175(3) of the Constitution, cannot prosecute civilians,” the judges observed.

Military court convictions

On December 13, 2024, the SC’s constitutional bench conditionally allowed military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were in custody for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Subsequently, on December 21, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement. Days later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms for a similar period over the matter.

On January 2, the mercy petitions of 19 accused were accepted on humanitarian grounds, while 48 other pleas have been processed to Courts of Appeal.

The sentencing of civilians by military courts was not only condemned by the PTI, but the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union also raised concerns, saying the move contradicted international laws.