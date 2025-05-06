UN chief urges maximum restraint amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

WASHINGTON: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on India and Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” in light of escalating tensions following a deadly attack in India-held Jammu and Kashmir. In a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, Guterres urged both nations to avoid military confrontation, warning that the situation could spiral into open conflict.

The UN Security Council is also set to meet privately later today to discuss the crisis, as global concerns over the escalating India-Pakistan tensions continue to rise. While no official outcome is expected from the meeting, diplomatic sources say it reflects the growing international unease over the trajectory of bilateral relations.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group in New York expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia, attributing the tensions to “India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan.” The OIC reiterated its support for Pakistan and called for international efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

At the UN Headquarters in New York, Guterres condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of over two dozen people. He called for those responsible to be brought to justice through lawful means and emphasized the importance of avoiding a military confrontation that could spiral out of control.

Guterres also reiterated his offer to mediate and promote diplomatic dialogue, stressing that “a military solution is no solution.” He added, “Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

In his call with Prime Minister Sharif, Guterres expressed his continued commitment to engaging all stakeholders for peace and stability in the region. The prime minister thanked the UN chief for his outreach and reiterated Pakistan’s offer of an “independent, transparent, neutral, and credible investigation” into the Pahalgam incident. Sharif also raised concerns about India’s provocative rhetoric and its attempts to harm Pakistan’s economic interests by politicizing international financial institutions.

Guterres expressed hope that the shared legacy of both countries’ contributions to UN peacekeeping missions could serve as a foundation for renewed dialogue, reaffirming the UN’s readiness to support initiatives that promote de-escalation and diplomacy.