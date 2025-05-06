NATIONAL

Six children suffocate inside wheat drum in Sargodha

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Six children, including four sisters, died of suffocation on Monday after getting trapped inside a wheat drum in Sargodha’s Jinnah Colony, Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

According to the rescue report, the family had stepped out after cleaning the wheat storage drum when the children entered it and lay down inside while playing. They got stuck and suffocated to death before help could arrive.

The incident occurred in Chak Number 12, located in the Sargodha district of Punjab. The deceased children were identified as Saima, Amna, Sawera, Dua Fatima, Sonia, and Maryam.

This is the third such suffocation-related tragedy involving children in recent months. Just a day earlier, two siblings died after accidentally locking themselves inside an iron drum while playing hide-and-seek at their home in Chak 60/5-L, Burjwala.

In a separate incident in January, five children from the same family — including four siblings and their cousin — died due to smoke inhalation from burning coals used for heating.

