Saudi Riyal To Pak Rupee Rate Today – 6th May 2025

By Web Desk

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained steady against the Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, with the buying rate recorded at Rs74.94, unchanged from the previous session.

The selling rate also maintained its position at Rs75.48, reflecting stability in the exchange market.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the official currency of Saudi Arabia, subdivided into 100 halalas. The exchange rate has remained consistent, showing no significant fluctuations on May 6, 2025.

Foreign Reserves

As of March 28, 2025, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.58 billion, with the State Bank of Pakistan holding $10.68 billion, providing critical financial stability.

