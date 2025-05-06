Punjab to launch eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project and expand Yellow Line transit system

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss key initiatives in the province’s mass transit sector, focusing on the launch of an eco-friendly e-taxi pilot project and the expansion of the Yellow Line Mass Transit System.

During the meeting, a detailed feasibility study report for the Yellow Line Mass Transit System was presented. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed that work on the Jinnah Terminal to Harbanspora section of the Yellow Line should commence as soon as possible to address the growing transportation needs of the province.

The meeting also centered around the province’s groundbreaking eco-friendly e-taxi project. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and provide a sustainable public transport solution. The financial model for the e-taxi scheme was given in-principle approval, and a pilot project will see 1,100 electric taxis introduced. The project will feature solar-powered charging stations to ensure the taxis run on clean energy, further promoting eco-friendly transportation across Punjab.

In addition, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to explore further routes for mass transit, especially in Gujranwala, ensuring that future projects are designed with public convenience in mind. The e-taxi project will also receive support through government subsidies, making it an affordable and viable transport alternative for Punjab’s citizens.

The meeting concluded with plans to integrate the e-taxi network with existing infrastructure, including setting up charging stations in collaboration with petrol pump operators.