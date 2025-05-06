Princess Kate’s Growing Friendship With Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriend Leaves Meghan Markle Furious

Tensions between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are escalating, and the latest cause of the rift seems to be Kate’s support for Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend.

Sources close to the royal family have revealed that Kate’s endorsement of Chelsy’s jewelry brand, Aya, has not gone down well with Meghan. According to Closer magazine, this public display of support from Kate has become a point of contention within the Sussex household.

The move is being viewed as intentional, and Meghan reportedly feels it has only served to deepen the divide between the Sussexes and the Waleses. An insider shared, “Meghan sees this as a deliberate act, one that intensifies the rift rather than fostering any reconciliation.”

Although Harry and Meghan have shown willingness to repair their relationship with the royal family in recent years, sources close to Prince William and Kate assert that the damage is too deep. “The wounds run too deep for real reconciliation at this point,” the insider added. “William and Kate feel that it’s too late for things to go back to what they once were.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan has clashed with members of the royal family. In her Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan shared her frustration with being asked to wear certain colors, like beige and camel, during royal events to avoid clashing with other family members. According to the same source, her comments didn’t sit well with the royals, who found humor in the situation.

In response, Princess Zara Tindall and even young Princess Charlotte were seen wearing matching colors at a subsequent event, which Meghan took note of. The source noted, “It became a bit of a joke within the family, with Zara and Charlotte making a point to show up in similar colors. Meghan’s comments only fueled this playful defiance.”

The rift between Meghan and Kate continues to be a source of speculation and drama, with no clear resolution in sight. The ongoing tension has added a new layer to the complicated dynamics within the royal family, particularly between the Sussexes and the Waleses.