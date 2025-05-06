Pakistan welcomes Iran’s role in mediating India tensions

Pakistan expressed openness to Iran’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to reduce rising tensions after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Araghchi’s visit, aimed at easing tensions, came after the Iranian president spoke to both Indian and Pakistani leaders urging restraint. Pakistan reaffirmed its willingness to accept Iran’s mediation, despite India’s likely rejection of Tehran’s involvement. The prime minister rejected any accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack and reiterated Islamabad’s call for an international investigation into the incident.

During their meetings, both sides discussed the growing instability in South Asia, with Pakistan emphasizing India’s provocative actions. Iran pledged to help de-escalate the situation and strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan. The Iranian FM also reiterated an invitation for Prime Minister Sharif to visit Tehran.

Pakistan’s leadership also engaged with the UK and Chinese ambassadors, reiterating Pakistan’s position on the crisis and seeking international support for peace and stability in the region.