Nukes without nerve

Why is it that Pakistan, which is a nuclear state and has one of the strongest militaries in the world, is such a weak state when it comes to the mighty United States? We are more afraid of it than even the divine forces. We dare not even point a finger in that direction. When we talk about external actors, we accuse the Indian RAW, but shy away from naming the American CIA or Israeli Mossad.

In the case of Gaza, condemnations and protests are not enough. Those are coming from the Western public, the Irish prime minister and the Australian parliamentarians as well. The ‘Big Satan’ and the ‘Little Satan’, in Ayatollah Khomeini’s words, or the two rogue states in the world, in Noam Chomsky’s words, America and Israel, work in unison.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) could not even approve an oil embargo against Israel that Iran had once called for because the countries in the Gulf region objected to it.

What has been happening in Gaza is happening with the acquiescence, if not agreement, of the rich Arab states. The standard word we use in any such context is ‘unfortunately’, but fate and fortune have nothing to do with it.

The Muslim world, by its own design and will, happens to be an accessory to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians. Period.

ADNAN ASLAM

LAHORE

