Mehbooba asks Modi regime to stop arrest, harassment of people in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Modi-led government to cease the arrest and harassment of Kashmiri residents following the recent incident in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mufti met with local residents during her visit to Pahalgam and expressed concern over the summoning of Kashmiri youth by the army and police for questioning. She emphasized that such practices must be halted.

Speaking to the media later, Mufti said the April 22 attack in Pahalgam had deeply affected the local community.

“The people of Pahalgam are distressed because the frequency of ‘pakad-dhakad’ (being summoned for questioning by the army and police) is particularly high here. Despite the locals rushing the injured to hospitals, donating blood, and doing everything they could to help, many have been labelled as overground workers or terrorists. They are being detained, interrogated, and hundreds are currently behind bars. This is happening in other areas as well,” she stated. “This is not acceptable, and such actions by the police or army must stop.”

Mufti added, “I came to Pahalgam today because I wanted to listen to the people. I had heard there was fear among them, and I wanted to help ease that fear.”