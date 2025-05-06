Meghan Markle Reveals Surprising Pregnancy Details In Latest Interview

Meghan Markle has made a surprising disclosure regarding her pregnancies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, revealing how she turned to ancient Indian medicine for support during this special time in her life.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan shared an insightful conversation with Hannah Mendoza, the founder of Clevr Blends, about her approach to health and wellness. Meghan explained that during her pregnancies, she consulted with an Ayurvedic doctor, incorporating ancient practices like viewing food as medicine.

She discussed how certain ingredients, such as mushrooms and adaptogens, were vital to her wellness routine. Meghan noted, “A lot of people hear mushrooms and immediately think it’s hippie-dippy, and connected to being grounded or ‘psychedelic.’ But these are natural items that have been part of our ecosystem for a long time.”

Meghan emphasized that these adaptogens weren’t just trendy ingredients but had properties that could genuinely improve well-being in a safe, natural way. She further explained, “It’s just a food trend, but I believe it’s been ahead of its time in terms of offering benefits that can make you feel differently.”

Interestingly, Meghan’s openness about using mushrooms in her health routine comes shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, in which he openly shared his experiences with magic mushrooms while in California. This revelation has led to a broader conversation about alternative and holistic wellness practices among public figures.

Meghan’s candid discussion about integrating ancient medicine into her life adds another layer to her personal journey toward health and well-being. Her choice to embrace these methods offers a glimpse into her unique approach to pregnancy and self-care.