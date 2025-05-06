India takes initial steps against Indus Waters Treaty

India has initiated work on two hydroelectric projects in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), potentially breaching the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The actions, aimed at increasing reservoir holding capacity, began with a “reservoir flushing” process on May 1, conducted by NHPC Ltd. The project could impact Pakistan’s water supply in the long term, though it does not pose an immediate threat.

The IWT, signed in 1960, ensures Pakistan receives water from three rivers, vital for 80% of the country’s farmland. India’s move follows the suspension of the treaty after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK, in April 2025, which India blamed on Pakistan without evidence. Pakistan has since warned of potential legal action and treated any interference with its water supply as an act of war.

India began the flushing process without informing Pakistan, a step that may eventually affect water flow, especially if similar projects are initiated at other dams in the region. The process involves releasing sediment-laden water to improve hydropower output, which could lead to sudden floods and reduced water flow as reservoirs refill.

This is the first such operation since the construction of the Salal (1987) and Baglihar (2008-09) dams. Local residents confirmed the water release, and experts noted that flushing could result in wastage but is crucial for power generation. However, India’s actions bypass obligations under the IWT, which requires the sharing of hydrological data and flood warnings with Pakistan.

While India claims the suspension allows it to proceed with such projects freely, experts emphasize that IWT limits water flow changes, restricting India to run-of-river hydropower projects without significant storage dams.