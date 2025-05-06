Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Heartfelt Throwback From 2009 Met Gala Amid Health Crisis

Emma Heming Willis took a trip down memory lane in celebration of the Met Gala, sharing a cherished throwback from the 2009 event. The 46-year-old model posted a photo from the night she attended with her husband, Bruce Willis, at the iconic event, where the theme was “The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion.”

In the Instagram Story, Emma captured a candid moment of the couple smiling at one another on the red carpet, with her wearing a plunging black dress and Bruce donning a classic tuxedo. She captioned the photo with, “My Met date. What a fox.”

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming at the Met Gala in 2009 – Photo: Getty Images

The post was part of a 2022 carousel of photos Emma had shared, where she reflected on their time at the event. “One of the many reasons I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously,” Emma wrote. “As you can clearly see here at our first (and last 😂) Met Gala, as newlyweds back in 2009. He’s just up for a good time no matter where or when and I’m here for it 🤍.”

The couple, who married in 2009, have since built a family, raising daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, and Emma also embraces her role as a stepmother to Bruce’s three older daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

While Bruce has stepped away from public life after his diagnosis with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, Emma has continued to honor their journey, including celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in March. Reflecting on their relationship, Emma shared a touching message on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their enduring love. “We’ve shared monumental highs and devastating lows, and through it all, we’ve built something timeless,” she wrote.

Emma’s upcoming memoir, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, is set to be released in September, and the emotional post highlighted her deep appreciation for every chapter in her relationship with Bruce.