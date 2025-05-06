Brooklyn Beckham’s Birthday Snub At Dad David’s 50th Sparks Major Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s decision to skip his father David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday celebrations has ignited a firestorm within the Beckham family, with sources calling the behavior “appalling” and claiming that the tension is much deeper than initially thought.

Despite reports that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, allegedly reached out to David last week, seeking to meet up in London, sources revealed that the couple made no effort to participate in David’s birthday events. Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, have distanced themselves from family gatherings, with insiders revealing that they have not attended any Beckham family events for a while. “The family just can’t deal with this nonsense anymore,” a source shared.

The couple’s absence from David’s 50th celebrations, which included a star-studded party with A-list guests like Tom Cruise, comes after they also skipped Brooklyn’s father’s earlier birthday bash in Miami in March. “It’s very sad,” the source said, expressing disbelief that Brooklyn would not attend his father’s special day.

This strained relationship has not been limited to David’s birthday; Brooklyn also missed attending Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in Paris and has not been seen with his parents or siblings since Christmas. Despite Brooklyn’s hot sauce business launches and Nicola’s movie premieres, which his parents have supported, there appears to be a growing disconnect.

The roots of this family rift trace back to the Peltz-Beckham wedding in April 2022, when Nicola did not wear a gown designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria. The event, which saw the Peltz family take a more prominent role, triggered a series of controversies, including a legal dispute involving Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, over the wedding’s planning. This messy fallout has only worsened the tension between Brooklyn and his parents, with sources close to the family claiming, “David and Victoria just want Brooklyn to remember who he is, but this behavior isn’t him, and it’s not how he was raised.”

Despite the growing divide, the source emphasized that Brooklyn’s family “adores him” and will always be there for him, but “they can’t deal with this nonsense anymore.”