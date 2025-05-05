UK joins US in issuing travel advisory over India-Pakistan standoff

LONDON: The United Kingdom has joined the United States in issuing a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Pakistan and India, as tensions continue to escalate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned British nationals against travelling to areas within 10 kilometers of the India-Pakistan border, citing deteriorating security conditions.

The advisory also noted that the Wagah-Attari border crossing has been closed, affecting cross-border movement.

Travel to Jammu and Kashmir—including Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and the Jammu-Srinagar highway—has been discouraged, with exceptions made only for air travel to and from the city of Jammu and internal travel within Jammu and Ladakh.

In addition, the FCDO advised against all but essential travel to Manipur, an Indian state witnessing its own internal unrest, particularly in the capital Imphal.

The advisory follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead, mostly Indian tourists. India swiftly blamed Pakistan for the attack, but Islamabad denied any involvement, citing a lack of evidence and offering to cooperate in a neutral investigation.

The aftermath of the incident has triggered serious diplomatic fallout. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, shut down the Wagah-Attari crossing, and declared Pakistan’s defence, naval, and air advisors persona non grata, giving them one week to leave the country.

Pakistan, in turn, warned that any move to block water flow would be considered an “act of war”, calling India’s measures “reckless.” Tensions have also spilled over onto the Line of Control (LoC), with continued ceasefire violations reported by both sides.

On Thursday morning, India issued its own advisory, asking Indian nationals in Pakistan to return home “at the earliest.”

The UK’s advisory comes just two days after the United States issued a similar warning, asking its citizens to avoid border areas and regions affected by the ongoing tensions.