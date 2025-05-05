Russia urges diplomacy to ease Indo-Pak tensions

ISLAMABAD: Russia joined global calls for India and Pakistan to resolve their rising tensions diplomatically, following the deadly Pahalgam incident. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, urging both nations to settle their disputes through political means, referencing the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

Lavrov’s statement echoed similar pleas from the European Union, Turkey, Switzerland, and Greece, all of which expressed support for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the country’s stance, calling for an independent investigation and condemning India’s baseless allegations.

Pakistan also reached out to its allies, including Turkey, Greece, and Switzerland, urging them to support a neutral probe into the incident and address India’s violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. These diplomatic efforts highlight the international community’s concern over the escalating situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.