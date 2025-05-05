NATIONAL

River flows surge across Pakistan despite India’s efforts

Px12-001 LAHORE: Aug12  A view of the rising water level in River Ravi, Lahore. MET department has predicted heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday, which may cause flood situation in different cities of the country. ONLINE PHOTO by Sajid Rana

ISLAMABAD: India’s attempts to reduce river water flow into Pakistan appear to have failed, as the country’s rivers experienced a surge in water levels, with total inflows surpassing 236,000 cusecs. Notably, River Chenab at Head Marala recorded an inflow of 66,000 cusecs, while the River Indus at Tarbela and River Jhelum at Mangla saw inflows of 83,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs, respectively.

Pakistan’s major reservoirs, including Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma, currently hold 1.979 million acre-feet of usable water. Despite India’s recent rhetoric surrounding the Indus Waters Treaty, the current water situation remains stable, with the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) managing the distribution of water effectively. Authorities remain confident that Pakistan can store and manage the surplus water despite ongoing dry conditions.

