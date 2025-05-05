NATIONAL

PTI’s Gohar backs army after Pahalgam, urges APC on Indus Waters Treaty

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday expressed the party’s full support for the Pakistan Army in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, condemning Indian aggression and reaffirming PTI’s commitment to national unity.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar denounced terrorism in all forms and underscored that PTI “stands like a fortified wall in the defense of Pakistan.”

He voiced concerns over the government’s handling of India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting that the gravity of the situation warranted a national-level consensus.

“This is not a moment for casual briefings,” Gohar said. “A full-scale All Parties Conference (APC) should have been called to deliberate on India’s provocations and chart a united path forward.”

Responding to PTI’s absence from the recent national security briefing, Gohar clarified that it was a deliberate decision. “A mere session cannot do justice to the seriousness of India’s actions. An APC would have brought all political stakeholders together for a comprehensive national response.”

PTI’s show of solidarity with the military comes amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack, which left dozens of civilians dead and has prompted harsh rhetoric and policy moves from both sides.

Previous article
Tarar takes int’l media on LoC visit, debunks India’s baseless accusations
Next article
IRSA releases full provincial water quota as river inflows surge
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Suffocation incident claims six children in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Tragedy struck a family in Sargodha on Monday as six children, including four sisters, died of suffocation after becoming trapped inside a wheat...

New countrywide polio detections raise alarm despite strong vaccination drive

Queen Camilla Utterly Helpless As Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles’ Latest Update

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Surprise Fans At Major Royal Event

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.