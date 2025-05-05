PTI’s Gohar backs army after Pahalgam, urges APC on Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday expressed the party’s full support for the Pakistan Army in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, condemning Indian aggression and reaffirming PTI’s commitment to national unity.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar denounced terrorism in all forms and underscored that PTI “stands like a fortified wall in the defense of Pakistan.”

He voiced concerns over the government’s handling of India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting that the gravity of the situation warranted a national-level consensus.

“This is not a moment for casual briefings,” Gohar said. “A full-scale All Parties Conference (APC) should have been called to deliberate on India’s provocations and chart a united path forward.”

Responding to PTI’s absence from the recent national security briefing, Gohar clarified that it was a deliberate decision. “A mere session cannot do justice to the seriousness of India’s actions. An APC would have brought all political stakeholders together for a comprehensive national response.”

PTI’s show of solidarity with the military comes amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam attack, which left dozens of civilians dead and has prompted harsh rhetoric and policy moves from both sides.