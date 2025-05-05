PTI decides against attending security briefing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday refused to attend the in-camera session arranged to brief all political parties on the regional security developments in wake of India escalating moves following Pahalgam attacks in Occupied Kashmir.

The party claimed that briefing was not enough rather it was need of the hour the government took all political parties on board about the situation.

In a statement on X, PTI said its participation in the briefing was “unnecessary” as the party believed there was “no serious attempt to create a national consensus” by the government and that there was no intention to include PTI founder Imran Khan either.

The party said it had always unequivocally condemned every kind of terrorism in all its forms.

It said that the government should have immediately convened a multi-party conference, so that a common course of action could have been drawn up by taking all parties into confidence.

“Unfortunately, the government wasted this opportunity,” the party said, adding that not only was the multi-party conference not convened, but instead, “a one-sided briefing is being given by a government minister”.

“Considering all these factors, the PTI political committee has unanimously decided that the party will not participate in the briefing,” the statement read.